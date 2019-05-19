Man arrested for possession allegedly stole MacBook

A woman is reunited with her MacBook computer after officers find the alleged culprit who stole it.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Norberto Silva in the case.

The incident happened back on April 23rd when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 1400 block of Baltimore Street.

When officers arrived, they found Silva in a Honda Accord who was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance.

After police searched Silva’s vehicle, they also found a MacBook Laptop inside the trunk of the car.

Police were able to track down the owner of the computer who was able to unlock the laptop with the correct password.

The victim stated that she had filed a police report after someone had broken her window and stole her computer from her car.

As a result, Silva was charged with theft of property.