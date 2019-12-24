Man arrested for possession of black tar heroin

A man is arrested after a routine traffic stop leads police to the discovery of hard narcotics.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 36-year-old Juan Carlos Cruz and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m. near the 2900 block of Highway 83 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 after a traffic violation.

During questioning, officers noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A K9 officer was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics inside the gas tank of the vehicle.

Officers removed the gas cap and found two large pieces of foil that contained black tar 11.5g of heroin.

Cruz was taken into custody and transported to the Webb County Jail.