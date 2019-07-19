Man arrested in connection to city's second homicide to spend 10 years in prison

A man arrested in connection to the city’s second homicide of the year will spend a decade in prison for violating his probation.

The incident happened on March 31st when Laredo Police were called out to an alleged shooting at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Laredo Police arrested Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal in connection to the murder of 28-year-old John Lydell Tyler of Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities say Tyler was shot and killed at a home on Santa Maria that morning.

When officers arrived they found Tyler, but Villarreal had fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Villarreal as the prime suspect in the case.

When they searched Villarreal’s brother’s home they were able to recover two empty gun cases, and a rifle which belonged to Villarreal.

Villarreal was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Villarreal is pending murder charges stemming from this arrest.