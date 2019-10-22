Man arrested for slew of charges after burglarizing vehicle

A man was arrested for multiple different charges after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle.

Ricardo Antonio Dominguez, age 32, was arrested at the 800 block of S. Canada Ave and charged with burglary of vehicle, theft of property, and two more previous convictions.

The department responded to a burglary of vehicle call at the 1900 block of Freest Street at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Monday, October 21st. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who stated that his car had been burglarized while he was at his doctor’s office.

According to the victim, he went into his doctor’s office for an appointment and when he returned, he noticed that his vehicle door was opened and assorted tools were missing.

The initial report was filed and the case was transferred to the Auto Theft Task Force for investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, Dominguez was identified as the suspect via surveillance footage and witnesses.

Dominguez was arrested and transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a combined $15,000 bond.