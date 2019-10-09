Man arrested in connection to alleged auto theft ring

A man was arrested Wednesday at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to reports, bridge officials contacted the Laredo Police Department after they inspected a car being driven by Cesar Abraham Bustamante and noticed that the side door key entry and the ignition was tampered with.

Laredo Police officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle and learned that Bustamante had not been authorized to operate the vehicle.

Bustamante had previously been arrested and charged in connection to an auto theft ring with ties to cartels in February of last year.

Those arrests came as a result of a 2-month investigation led by the Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force.