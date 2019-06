A man is arrested in connection to an eight-liner raid that started back in February.

Laredo Police were called out to an amusement center at the 4100 block of San Bernardo where Kevin Lee, 34, was allegedly paying out in cash.

During a police investigation, authorities recorded Lee giving out money three times before the May 10th raid.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant and arrest Lee.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $10,000 bond.