Man assaults restaurant manager with pet iguana

An Ohio man who made a scene at a restaurant decided to throw his reptilian friend at the manager.

The incident happened at a Painesville restaurant when a man walked into the business with what employees thought was a toy iguana.

Police say, Arnold Teeter laid down in a booth, threw a menu at the waitress and got really aggressive.

When the manager attempted to get involved, Teeter pulled out his pet and swung it at the manager.

Police arrived and were able to find Teeter wandering the streets and placed him and the animal behind bars.

Animal care officials say the iguana had a fracture in her leg and was missing part of her tail.