Man attempts to import nearly 3K pounds of marijuana

A citizen from Tamaulipas, Mexico now faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and importation of marijuana into the country, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Benjamin Gil Aguilera, age 51, pleaded guilty today in federal court.

He arrived at the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo August 1st driving a semi-truck and trailer. During the inspection, a service canine alerted to the vehicle’s trailer where authorities observed anomalies within the doors. A search of the trailer yielded 2,949 pounds of tightly wrapped bundles of marijuana.

The drugs weighed a total of 1,338 kilograms with a value of $560,000.

He has been and will remain in custody pending his sentencing, to be set at a later date before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña. At that time, Gil Aguilera faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Harrison is prosecuting the case.