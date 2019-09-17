Man attempts to smuggle undocumented aliens

A San Antonio man pleads guilty to conspiring to transport a large group of undocumented immigrants.

According to police, Nelson Vargas-Torres attempted to drive a tractor-trailer through the Border Patrol checkpoint north of Laredo on June 11, 2019.

Authorities became suspicious when Vargas-Torres said he was transporting plastics, although his bill of lading stated “clutch parts.”

A trained K-9 alerted Border Patrol to the possible presence of concealed humans inside the trailer.

Law enforcement found 76 undocumented aliens from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras hidden inside.

Vargas-Torres pled guilty today before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga for conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens.

He will remain in custody until his hearing and faces a maximum of ten years in prison.