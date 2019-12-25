Man brings National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to life

A homeowner in California is bringing a classic Christmas movie to life right in his front yard.

Jeff Norton’s home in La Mirada is paying homage to “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

The display features recreations of iconic moments from the movie, complete with an RV, a Chicago police car and the Griswold Family station wagon.

Norton estimates it took about 10,000 lights to complete his display.

He says he's a big fan of the 1989 Christmas comedy and enjoys putting it together for the community to enjoy.