Would-be burglar caught stealing TV from home

A man is facing multiple charges after a homeowner wakes up to find someone trying to steal his television.

The incident happened on August 27th at around 3 a.m. when officers received a call about a burglary at the 4900 block of San Miguel Drive.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that he had fallen asleep while watching TV and woke up to find Juan Carlos Moreno, 42 trying to steal it from the living room.

The victim then confronted Moreno, at which point he tried to punch him but missed and then ran outside the home.

The victim was able to catch up to Moreno and waited for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, they found Moreno in possession of Xanax pills.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.