Man caught stealing television from retail store

A man looking to score a free TV from a local retail store is caught by loss prevention.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Juan Manuel Palaez and charged him with theft.

The incident happened on May 16th when officers were called out to a theft at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock.

When officers arrived a loss prevention specialist stated that Palaez entered the store and loaded a 32 inch TV on the shopping cart.

The employee then saw Palaez attempt to walk out through the garden center without paying for the item.

Once Palaez was outside, the employee stopped him and contacted police.

Palaez was taken to the county jail on a $1,000 bond.