Man charged with aggravated robbery and resisting arrest

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a man’s wallet and evaded arrest over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Jose de Jesus Ramos Helbert in the case.

The incident happened on January 4th at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 400 block of Guadalupe Street for a robbery in area.

Officers noticed a man walking near the train tracks at the 300 block of Corpus Christi Street which matched the description of the robbery suspect.

When officers approached the man, identified as Helbert, he patted him down which is when Helbert started acting nervous.

Helbert then broke free and took off running but the officer was able to catch up and detain Helbert.

Once in custody, police searched Helbert and found him to be in possession of the wallet which contained the ID of the victim who contacted police.

Helbert was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.