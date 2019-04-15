Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

A man is arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

Laredo Police arrested 61-year-old Pedro Jimenez Gonzalez in the case.

The incident happened on January 1st of 2017 when authorities received a report stating Gonzalez had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old known to him.

According to the complaint, Gonzalez touched the girl inappropriately and slept in her bedroom.

Then on a separate occasion, he touched her in her private area while she was sleeping.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who determined that there was enough evidence to make an arrest.

Gonzalez was charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.