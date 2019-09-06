Man charged with conspiracy to smuggle meth into the U.S.

A Mexican National is charged with conspiracy to import illegal drugs into the United States.

Oscar Emmanuel Villegas-Ipina is set to appear in federal court for allegedly importing 22 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to reports, the man approached the Lincoln Juarez Bridge back on July 29th with his wife and two children.

During secondary inspection, a k-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics which were hidden in the backrest of the front and rear seats.

If convicted Villegas-Ipina faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a 10 million dollar fine.