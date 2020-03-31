Man charged with murder in city's second homicide of 2020

The Laredo Police Department is investigating what they are calling the city’s second homicide of the year.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, March 30th when officers were called out to the 4000 block of Totem Pole Street a little after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identity 20-year-old Kevin Costilla as a person of interest.

Costilla was located at his home at around midnight and was taken in for questioning.

Police believe there was enough evidence to charge Costilla with murder. He was taken to the county jail and held under no bond.