Man dies at construction site after falling from 30 feet

A man is dead after falling from a construction site in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. near the 100 block of International.

According to reports, the man fell from 30 feet and was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time but he is said to be 59-year-old.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, (OSHA) is investigating the case.

Although they cannot comment on the incident, the investigation will take roughly six months.

The company has to report the accident eight hours after it has occurred, which they confirmed that they did.

OSHA is checking to see what equipment was involved; they are also interviewing potential witnesses and other workers who were at the site.

Officials are checking the history between the company and OHSA to see if they had any prior incidents.