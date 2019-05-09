Man facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A man is facing charges after a physical altercation between two men escalated into an alleged shooting.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Adolfo Lopez Jr. as the prime suspect.

The incident happened on April 21st when officers were called out to the 2700 block of Cleveland Street where a man had sustained an apartment gunshot wound to his thigh.

According to witnesses, the victim became belligerent after a night of drinking and assaulted another man.

The man then took off and shortly after a relative identified as Adolfo Lopez Jr. arrived at the scene.

Lopez allegedly displayed a firearm, threw a grill lid at the victim and shot him.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify Lopez as the prime suspect.

Lopez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.