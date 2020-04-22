Man facing charges for allegedly assaulting driver after car crash

A man is facing charges after a vehicle collision turns into an alleged case of road rage.

Laredo Police arrested 57-year-old Jesus Maria Solis and charged him with aggravated assault.

The incident was reported on April 20th at around 6 p.m. when officers were called out to an accident at the 3200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men fighting at the scene.

Officers say that two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision.

A passenger of the car that was struck from behind got out of the car and assaulted the driver who allegedly caused the accident.

Authorities say Solis allegedly used a knife to cut the victim’s neck.

The 28-year-old victim was treated by fire officials for non-life-threatening injuries.