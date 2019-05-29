Man facing charges of possession and child endangerment

A man is facing multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant at a north Laredo home and found a child unsupervised.

40-year-old Moises Garcia

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Moises Garcia in the case.

The incident happened on Friday when the sheriff’s office received a tip through their “Report Your Competition Hotline” regarding a man selling drugs at a home located at the 300 block of International Boulevard.

When authorities arrived they found an 11-year-old boy alone inside the house.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the home and found $6,000 worth of marijuana inside a trash bag out in plain view just a couple of feet away from where the boy was sitting.

Garcia was arrested as he was arriving home.

He is now facing charges of possession of marijuana and endangering a child.