Man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing necklace

A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly stole a necklace from the mall over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Alexis David Limon in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 28th when officers received a call about a theft report at the 5300 block of San Dario Ave.

When officers arrived, they met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Limon allegedly put a $99 necklace in his pocket and then exited the store without paying for it.

When the employee detained Limon, they asked for his name at which point he replied, Jose Carlos Limon.

During the arrest, authorities also found Limon in possession of a cigarette that contained marijuana.

While officers were attempting to transport Juan for booking and processing, he became aggressive and allegedly started banging his head on the plexiglass of the unit.

Authorities then transported Limon to the hospital for medical evaluation where he then identified himself as Alexis David Limon.

During the medical evaluation, Limon continued to act in an aggressive manner and threw a bedpan at the officer.

Limon was charged with theft, possession of marijuana, failure to ID and assault on a public servant.