Man facing multiple charges after high speed pursuit

A man is facing multiple charges for an incident where he fled authorities and caused quite a commotion throughout the city streets.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez in the case.

The incident happened on February 20th when officers spotted the driver of a Dodge Caliber driving the wrong way on a one way street in the downtown area.

When authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hernandez allegedly sped off and drove through the downtown area and headed east on Matamoros where he crashed into another vehicle.

Hernandez didn’t stop there, he continued to drive recklessly on I-35 until he exited on Del Mar and traveled north on Old Santa Maria Road.

The driver then crashed into a chain link fence where officers arrived at the scene and attempted to detain him.

During the arrest, officers say Hernandez reversed into the officer’s marked unit.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with evading arrest, accident involving damage, and aggravated assault of a public servant.