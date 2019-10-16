Man facing theft charges for allegedly stealing vehicle

A man is arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Cesar Abraham Bustamante and charged him with theft of property.

The incident happened on October 9th at around 7 a.m. when officers were called out to the 100 block of Convent Avenue.

Officers met with Customs and Border Protection officers who stated that while they were inspecting a white Ford F250, the door key entry and ignition both looked tampered with.

When officers made contact with the owner of the car, they found out Bustamante was not authorized to operate the vehicle.

Bustamante was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $50,000 bond.