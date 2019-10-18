Man faints and accidentally knocks woman onto train tracks

A woman in Buenos Aires is lucky to be alive after she was accidentally knocked onto the train tracks.

Security camera footage shows a man faint and then knocks a woman from the crowded platform onto the tracks in the path of a train entering the station.

Passengers on the platform quickly and frantically warned the train operator to slow down.

After the train stopped people jumped down to attend to the woman, who was knocked unconscious from the fall.

Police and paramedics arrived to help the woman and the man who fainted.