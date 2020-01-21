Man finds $43,000 inside used couch

A Michigan man got way more than he bargained for after he purchased a piece of old furniture from a thrift shop and found thousands of dollars inside.

Howard Kirby says he purchased a couch from a thrift store in December for his man cave, but this weekend he made a shocking discovery.

A total of $43,170 was found inside the ottoman cushion.

Instead of keeping the money, Kirby decided to track down the owner of the couch who tragically passed away, but Kirby decided to return the money to the next of kin.

