Man found guilty for defrauding scheme

A man is sentenced to prison after a long history of scamming people by accepting payment for projects and disappearing with the money.

Gerardo Gary Gallegos was found guilty Wednesday in the 341st District Court.

Gallegos had been charged with state jail felony theft for defrauding a Laredo man who hired him to level and pave a lot. After doing a little bit of work, Gallegos stopped and avoided contact with the victim except when trying to get more money out of him.

The prosecution put on evidence during the trial of how Gallegos has a long history of scamming other victims using the same scheme of finding new customers, taking a substantial down payment, performing minimal or no work, making excuses about not finishing projects, asking for more money, and disappearing.

Gallegos received the maximum sentence of two years to serve in a state jail facility and a $10,000 fine. Gallegos has approximately a dozen other cases pending in Webb County and will serve consecutive sentences.