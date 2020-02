A man is found guilty for sexually assaulting a child.

Jose Humberto Navarro was in the 406th District Court on two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to reports, the investigation started back in 2013.

The child, who was seven at the time, came forward saying Navarro had sexually abused her.

His sentencing is set for Friday morning.