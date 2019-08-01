Man found guilty for trying to smuggling people into the U.S.

After a three day trial, a man is found guilty for trying to transport undocumented people into the country.

Mississippi resident Anthony Terrele McCalebb, along with another man attempted to smuggle 10 people inside a tractor-trailer at the Freer checkpoint on Highway 59; however, a Border Patrol k-9 alerted to the presence of humans hiding in the vehicle.

When agents searched the trailer, they found nearly a dozen immigrants hiding inside the vehicle.

They were each taken into custody and processed, while McCalebb, who was driving the truck, was arrested.

No word yet on when his sentencing will take place.

