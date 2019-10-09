Man found guilty of sexual abuse of child

A jury in the 111th District Court found a man guilty of three felonies involving the sexual abuse of a child.

Carlos Romo Jr. was convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, indecency and sexual contact with a child, and the possession of child pornography.

Romo was sentenced to life in prison for count one, 20 years for count two, and 10 years for count three.

He was arrested on January 26, 2018 after an outcry was made by a minor female relative that had been sexually abused by the defendant.