Man found guilty of smuggling meth into the country

A man is found guilty for his role in smuggling drugs in and out of the country using a recreational vehicle.

Oscar Florencio Gonzalez-Leon was found guilty by Judge Joe Lopez on February 10th, 2020.

During the trial, evidence revealed that Gonzalez-Leon had traveled from California to Laredo and into Mexico through the Lincoln Juarez Bridge on March 6, 2015.

According to court documents, evidence shows that Gonzalez was under the guise of a family trip to Ixtapa, Guerrero but had stopped in Michoacán, an area known for the mass production of methamphetamine.

He then returned to Laredo on March 12th driving in an RV that contained the narcotics.

While Gonzalez Leon was passing through the I-35 checkpoint, a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

When agents searched the RV, they found roughly 235 pounds of liquid meth concealed inside the septic tank of the RV.

Sentencing for Gonzalez-Leon will take place on April 17th at the 49th District Court.