Man found guilty of firearms violation

A federal jury has convicted a local felon for unlawfully possessing a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

They deliberated for one hour before returning the guilty verdict against Javier J. Trevino, age 74, following a one-day trial.

During the trial, the jury heard the testimony about the search warrant authorities executed on Trevino’s residence August 10, 2016. After searching the home, law enforcement discovered more than 120 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition within the residence, spread throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms.

Trevino had a felony conviction for making false statements in relation to the purchase of firearms from 1987 and was, therefore, prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law.

The defense attempted to convince the jury at the trial that Trevino owns multiple homes and did not reside in the residence where authorities seized the firearms. He argued that because he resided somewhere else, he was not in possession of those firearms.

The jury did not believe those claims and found Trevino guilty as charged.

Sentencing for Trevino was set to February 24, 2020. Trevino faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.