Man found unresponsive at south Laredo park

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death that happened at a local park over the weekend.

Authorities were called out to Santa Fe Park on Sunday at around 7 p.m.

Details are light at the moment, but according to witnesses, the man was unresponsive since 5 p.m.

We are waiting for Laredo Police to release more information on this incident.

While we do understand other social media outlets have reported on this matter for respect of the victim’s family, we are refraining from releasing information until authorities do so.

We will have more details as they become available.

