Man honored for rescuing 8-year-old girl from alleged kidnapping attempt at NC restaurant

A North Carolina graduate student is being praised as a hero after he stepped in when a man allegedly tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl from a fast food restaurant.

Cody Byrd, center, received free breakfast for a year from Biscuitville after he rescued the 8-year-old daughter of Heather Owen, second from right, from an alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: WGHP/Tribune/CNN)

Cody Byrd, a graduate student studying computer science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, received a “Good Citizen Award” and free breakfast for a year from a Biscuitville location in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday.

Byrd intervened on the morning of Dec. 27 when 55-year-old Timothy Fry allegedly tried to grab 8-year-old Madeline Owen as she walked out of the restaurant’s bathroom. The grad student was able to get pictures of the suspect and his license plate.

Fry was arrested a few hours after the incident. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties.

Police say he admitted he intended to kidnap Madeline and that he found her sexually attractive.

Byrd says he’s always on alert for suspicious predators, and he noticed Fry staring at the 8-year-old before going to the bathroom at the same time she did.

“I’ve always just been cautious whenever I know there’s children in public, mainly because I used to work at Walmart. I used to leave out every day and see those missing children posters, and I’d always hear stories of things happening to children. I think that’s what made me cautious and always made me watch out for them whenever I see them in public,” Byrd said.

Madeline’s mother, Heather Owen, and her daughter are regulars at Biscuitville. She grateful for Byrd’s actions, saying she would never have imagined a man grabbing Madeline and trying to take her away.

"I gave him the biggest hug in the whole world, and I told him he was the guardian angel forever," Owen said. "There are just no words to put into what he did. What do you say to somebody or do for somebody that has saved your child's life, literally. Thank you is not enough."

Fry is being held on a $300,000 secured bond, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. He is due in court on Feb. 11.

