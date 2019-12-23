Man impersonating CEO of a marketing company scams $41,000

They're some of the most famous athletes in the national football league, and it's their stardom that got a local organization scammed out of thousands of dollars.

For 30 years, the South Texas Food Bank has been feeding thousands of people around the southern border.

Their efforts to help others is admired by many, but for others it's a window into a possible scam.

With a community practically filled with Dallas Cowboy fans, the idea of being able to be close to quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Jason Whitten almost seems too good to be true.

When the South Texas Food Bank announced the star studded fundraiser back in January 2018, fans when crazy on social media.

As time passed, the event was cancelled, with no word on why.

But now we're learning that the visit was all a part of an elaborate scheme put together by a man not only wanted by the Webb County District Attorney's Office, but by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 41-year-old Timothy Barnes Gardner.

He's wanted for theft of property and deception. His case began in October 2017.

Gardner posed as a CEO for Integrity Marketing Associations who allegedly contracts professional athletes.

He targeted the South Texas Food Bank by presenting an opportunity to have these athletes make an appearance.

During the scheme, he obtained over $41,000 from the food bank.

On the day of the event, Gardner and the athletes were a no-show.

The Texas DPS Laredo sector asks that anyone who's a victim of a similar scheme to reach out, because it's important to put an end to a plan that could affect many more in the future.

If you are a victim of a similar situation or know the whereabouts of Gardner you can contact Texas DPS Laredo sector at 728-2301.