Man in New York wins five million by playing scratch-off

A man in Utica, New York is an instant millionaire after playing a lottery scratch off.

Michael Shepard hit it big with a scratch-off game called "100 Times The Cash."

The Lottery commission presented Shepard with a net check totaling three million 359 thousand dollars.

He recently bought a $20 dollar ticket, went out to his car to scratch it off and instantly became a five million dollar winner.

Initially, Shepard kept it a secret until he consulted with a few financial experts about his next move.

He is the 20th New York lottery player this year to claim a prize totaling at least one million dollars.

Congratulations to him.