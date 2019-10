Man in evading arrest incident identified

The identity has been revealed of a young man injured after leading law enforcement on a chase.

Photo courtesy of the Department of Public Safety.

Robert Kalib Gonzales, age 18, faces a slew of charges after allegedly attempting to flee from DPS troopers yesterday afternoon.

Three people were injured after the vehicle he fled in rolled over along Highway 83.

The passengers in his vehicle were turned over to border patrol after receiving medical attention.

