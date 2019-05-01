Man injured by falling utility pole

A man is injured by a falling pole while it was being installed at a cellphone tower in north Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department and the fire officials were called out to the water tower on McPherson near the old United High School Campus.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the victim was 10 feet up on the pole when it broke loose 20-30 feet higher from where the victim was positioned.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a broken hand, and possible broken shoulder but in stable condition.