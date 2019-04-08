Man injured in Saturday night shooting

Authorities are still investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when Laredo Police received reports of a shooting at the 5200 block of San Francisco.

When police arrived, a man at the scene told officers, he was involved in an altercation with individuals who were inside a suburban.

Police recovered several gun casings and a pistol at the scene.

A look for the suburban was immediately initiated.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says officers located the vehicle and it was parked at a restaurant on Yearly and Calton; however, they were unable to find the driver.

The man was taken to a San Antonio hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

