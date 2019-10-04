Man injured in shooting at Waco apartment complex

Students at Baylor University in Texas were briefly warned to shelter in place Thursday afternoon after shots rang out at a student apartment complex.

The shooting, which took place at Eastgate Apartments in Waco, near the Baylor Campus was called in around 4:30.

Police arrived and found a blood trail where they were reportedly told about a man in his 20s who had been shot but taken to the hospital.

At Around 4:45, the university sent tweets warning of a dangerous situation and to stay where they were and avoid windows and doors.

About an hour later, students were told to stand down and resume their normal activities.

Police are still investigating the incident.