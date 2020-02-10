Man killed in early morning rollover accident

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a rollover accident that claimed the life of a man over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, February 9th at around 1 a.m. when officers were called out to the 100 block of W. Locust Street.

When officers arrived, they found a Ford Expedition that had apparently struck a light pole and rolled over.

Officers say a 34-year-old woman, who was the passenger inside the vehicle was thrown from the car as a result of the crash; meanwhile, the driver, a 38-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the identity of the victims have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The crash team is still investigating the exact cause of the accident.