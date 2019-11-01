Man loses millions betting on Astros

A baseball fan who was betting on the Houston Astros to win the World Series lost millions!

Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale says he'd do it again.

The Astros lost six to two to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, causing Mack to lose.

"Mattress mack" placed several bets on the Stros throughout several states during their playoff run.

He says he's not a big gambler but the bets were an insurance policy to cover promotions on his furniture.

"Mattress Mack" promised to give customers who spent more than $3,000 dollars on certain mattress purchases a full refund if the Astros won the World Series.

This isn't the first time he's ran the promotion, in 2017 he refunded 10 million dollars when the Astros won it all.