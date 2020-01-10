Man may face life in prison for international drug trafficking operation

A man pleads guilty in federal court for leading an international drug trafficking operation.

Jorge Costilla Sanchez operated as the leader of a sect known as "The Company" for the Gulf Cartel and the Zetas from 2003 up until his arrest in 2012.

During that time he was responsible for overseeing the operations that saw thousands of pounds of marijuana and cocaine being smuggled into the U.S. through various ports, including Matamoros, Rio Bravo, Reynosa, Miguel Aleman, and Nuevo Laredo.

Sanchez also admitted to several acts of violence against rival drug groups, Mexican law enforcement, and other threats to his operation.

His sentencing has been set for April 14th.

Sanchez faces between ten years to life in federal prison.