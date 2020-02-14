Man offering $25,000 if someone finds him a girlfriend

They say love doesn't cost a thing but a Kansas man says differently.

Jeff Gebhart's says he is offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find the woman of his dream.

The 47-year-old Prairie Village man who's never been married says he tried online dating after his last breakup but it wasn't for him.

The promise of a payout has grabbed headlines since it launched over the weekend even landing him in People Magazine.

Gebhart says if he finds his match, he will also donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter.

