DPS Most Wanted appeares in court

A man that was part of the Department of Public Safety’s most wanted list was in court today.

Last year, 47-year-old Raul Alejandro Martinez was wanted for a sexual assault case in Webb County.

Additionally, he had several counts of indecency with a child and failed to register as a sex offender.

He was eventually arrested in Bexar County.

Martinez met with a judge for a hearing in his case in court today.

He was made an offer but it's unclear what that offer entails.

If Martinez does not accept the offer the district attorney will move forward with a trial.

This is not the first time Martinez has been in trouble with the law; in 1994, he was convicted of sexual assault in Wisconsin in an incident involving a 13-year-old girl where he served close to five years in jail.

He is set to return to court October 4th.