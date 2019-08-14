Man on trial for unlawful possession of a firearm

The man accused of an eight liner robbery last year is back on trial for a different case.

In this case, Clinton Newkirk was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Several witnesses took the stand, including a police detective and Newkirk’s former roommate.

A man who visited the defendant’s home where he went to get a haircut was also on trial.

He testified to leaving a gun at Newkirk’s home and later asking for it back when Newkirk told him it had been confiscated by police.

The trial began on Monday at the 49th District Court and will resume on Thursday.