Man pleads guilty for intoxicated manslaughter

A man pleads guilty to causing the death of a father and his daughter.

According to the Webb County District Attorney's Office, Jose Guadalupe Perez made the plea this morning.

Laredo police say Perez was the man behind the wheel of the truck that crashed into the vehicle that 53-year-old Jesus Roberto Guerrero Jr. was driving back in 2018 on Mines Road.

Guerrero, who was driving with his 15-year-old daughter Galilea Guerrero, died on impact.

He was he was indicted on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Sentencing is set for February 14th at the 49th District Court.