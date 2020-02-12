Man pleads guilty for transporting 27 undocumented immigrants

A Laredoan is going to prison after transporting 27 undocumented immigrants in a tanker truck.

The incident happened in Hebbronville last August when 29-year-old Jesus Ramon Soto Jr. was driving the truck filled with water. Authorities stopped him for speeding and upon searching the truck further found the individuals in waist-high water.

Soto pleaded guilty last year and Wednesday he was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal prison.