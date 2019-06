An 18-year-old man from Mexico pleads guilty to conspiring to transport undocumented people from China and Brazil into the United States.

Back in April, Samuel Vasquez Morales was arrested after guiding six people through the brush near Laredo.

Morales admitted that he guided the group from Nuevo Laredo, and that he was working for a cartel and expected to be paid $400 for the job.

Sentencing will take place in October and he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.