Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

A man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of a man in 2016.

Esteban Yruegas was one of the men arrested and charged with shooting and killing Cesar Javier Sarmiento three years ago on Guerrero Street.

A lookout was set for Yruegas, he was then found and arrested in Mexico and brought back to the United States.

According to reports, shots were fired, and when they got to the scene, they found Sarmiento lying on the driveway.

Police say he was shot several times.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office confirms he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday.

The office says they cannot discuss the plea agreements until he is sentenced.