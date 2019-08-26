Man pleads guilty to 2017 murder and carjacking

A man who pleaded guilty to several charges, including murdering a 53-year-old man nearly two years ago will spend half a century behind bars.

Rodrigo Garza De La Cruz Jr., 35 was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering Reynaldo Flores and carjacking an 81-year-old man.

The incident happened on September 14th of 2017 when officers were called out to a shots fired call near the 3200 block of Monterrey Avenue near Sanchez-Ochoa Park.

When police arrived, they found Flores’ body on the basketball court with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webb County Medical Examiner.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man fleeing the scene and was last seen driving a maroon-colored vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, police received a call about an armed robbery at the 1000 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

The victim was traveling south on Monterrey when De La Cruz displayed a gun, asked him to stop and entered his vehicle.

Once they got to the downtown area, the victim was able to exit the car near Victoria Street, which is when the victim called police to report the incident.

Police put a city-wide lookout for the maroon vehicle to all LPD and other law enforcement agencies.

At around seven o’ clock, an officer spotted the vehicle traveling west on Cielito Lindo Boulevard near Highway 83 when he observed the vehicle which matched the description.

When the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, Garza De La Cruz Jr. sped up and turned south on the nearest street. The officer eventually turned on the 3000 block of St. Pius Lane where he found the maroon vehicle parked in front of a house.

Garza was then seen entering the home which is when police set up a perimeter.

The Laredo Police Department SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and hostage negotiators were active and responded to the scene.

At around 10:30 p.m. after a three and a half-hour standoff, the suspect exited the front door of the house and the suspect was detained near the front porch.

Garza De La Cruz Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. All charges which he pleaded guilty to.